Danger ahead: Iran’s rogue Revolutionary Guards

The confrontation between Iran and the US reaches new heights. Who will be the first to blink and be ready for compromise?

Demonstrators in Iran burn mask of Donald Trump on Al Quds Day May 31st 2019

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon interview Dr. Stephen Bryen to address the Iran Revolutionary Guards' alleged provocative attack on two foreign oil tankers in the strategic Gulf of Oman.

Bryen is a former Capitol Hill foreign policy staffer, Reagan-era Pentagon official, noted military technologist and Asia Times columnist.

He emphasized the dangers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards rogue activities perpetrating these incidents and ultimately the likely achievement of game changing nuclear capabilities.

Bryen suggests that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards perpetrated the May 12th and June 13th incidents to upstage Japanese Premier Abe’s mission to facilitate possible discussions between the Trump Administration and Tehran.

The Revolutionary Guards, presumably the head of its Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, conducted the intimidation campaign mining the tankers. That convinced Supreme Ruler Khamenei to send a no negotiations message to President Trump when he met with Premier Abe.

He noted that Iran’s military capabilities, other than projecting power through proxies’ terrorist capabilities, has yet to be tested against the formidable US capabilities.

He's suggests the US should create a sophisticated regime change strategy to block the Revolutionary Guards from expansionist objectives backed by possible nuclear weapons.