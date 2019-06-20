Is Israel on the brink of a culture war?

Will religion and state be at the center of election campaign in Israel? Who benefits from putting this topic at the top of the agenda?

Prof. Yedidia Stern (Israel Democracy Institute, Bar Ilan University) talks about the main issues in the next elections.

Is there any hope that the disagreements over religion and state will be resolved after the September elections? How will demographic changes in Israel impact the power of the ultra Orthodox in Israel?

Also on this podcast: Is Israel more Jewish or democratic?

Can Israel become a state governed by religious law? And is the fight over Shabbat about to erupt again?

Before wrapping up, Prof. Stern explains why he is still an optimist when it comes to Israel’s future.