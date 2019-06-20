Watch: IDF conducts massive military exercise in north

Following discovery of terror tunnels on border with Lebanon, Israeli army holds largest exercise in years, with land, air, and sea units.

IDF troops completed a large-scale military exercise in the Jordan Valley and in northern Israel on Thursday – the largest such exercise in years.

Various IDF branches trained in various scenarios simulating potential combat in Lebanon. The troops practiced urban warfare capabilities while facing a hidden enemy who is entrenched underground and equipped with advanced weaponry.

This was the most extensive IDF exercise since the "Or HaDagan" Exercise in 2017. The exercise included newly- developed IDF capabilities that are expected to be included in the multi-year program "Momentum" and which are based on the decisive approach that is currently being developed and led by the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

Troops also practiced maneuverability and multi-dimensional defensive abilities, employment of special forces and the conducting of fire and intelligence raids, as well as employing new capabilities such as UAVs in a wide distribution. In addition, an expanded deployment of capabilities to harm the enemy was used to improve overall operational capability.

The Ground Forces National training Center trained the Depth Corps, the Special Forces and 98th Division troops. The Ground Forces National training Center, simulated a diverse variety of scenarios in order to optimally utilize fire and intelligence in the battlefield, capabilities which have improved significantly over the last few years.

Simultaneously, the IAF conducted its annual exercise with the participation of all IAF units, as well as hundreds of reservists.

Hundreds of aircraft from combat squadrons, as well as helicopters and transport planes flew day and night flights as part of the exercise. The exercise focused on improving the troops' preparedness for a scenario of intense fighting, significant and frequent strikes in short periods of time, as well as strengthening the multi-service cooperation between the IAF and Ground Forces.

The exercise, which simulated multi-front warfare, aimed to improve the IAF's readiness in simultaneously facing combat scenarios in several arenas.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array trained for scenarios in which it is required to detect and intercept a large scale of projectiles.

In addition, the technical staff prepared and armed the planes and helicopters for their flights. The control system array managed and analyzed air traffic and all IAF bases participated in the simulating of enduring extended periods of fire.

Simultaneously, the Israeli Navy practiced various scenarios simulating combat in the northern sector over the course of the week.

The troops trained to fight an enemy at sea while dealing with many strategic challenges. This exercise aimed to improve preparedness for emergencies.

Israeli Navy forces simulated defense and attack capabilities using missile boats, submarines, routine security boats, planning and control units and more.

The exercise improved the Israeli Navy's naval superiority and increased its readiness for combat.

All this occurred in parallel to the implementation of the digital transformation, which constitutes a digital, shared and reliable operational space that is protected from the tactical front to the headquarters.

The technological platform enables advanced multi-service processes to enhance operational effectiveness in the battlefield.

Among other things, the various technology and logistics units fulfilled their mission by increasing troop readiness and by giving them full administrative cover in the ground and in the air.

These forces aided in organizing the simulated conflict and increasing readiness while providing supplies when necessary.

The Commanding Officer of the the Ground Forces National training Center, Brig. Gen. Nadav Lotan: "This exercise was an opportunity for IDF troops from all service to gain experience and professionalize, while experimenting with innovative and updated combat methods and imagining various scenarios aimed at maximizing the strength of the forces while integrating them with the rest. This exercise continued to improve the IDF's preparedness for war."

The drill was preplanned as a part of the training program for 2018 and is meant to maintain the competence and readiness of IDF troops.





Loading....



