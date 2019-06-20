New Israel Fund supports US legislation against 'annexation'

NIF appeals to supporters to support Senate legislation against application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The New Israel Fund appealed to its supporters abroad to join the legislative initiatives led by J Street in the Senate against the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"The settler movement has a friend in the White House who is leading Israel to a dangerous future, and we join American organizations that we partner with and ask you to help the Congress say no to annexation," the NIF said in its appeal.

"On June 8, the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, spoke of Israel's" right "to annex part of the West Bank. But there is no such right.

"Annexing the West Bank is not only illegal under international law, but will also lead to the encouragement and expansion of the occupation and to the violation of the human rights of the Palestinians," the NIF added.

"The grantees of the New Israel Fund, organizations such as Breaking the Silence, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and other Israeli human rights organizations, have long been against the occupation, and the fact that extremists are in power, both in America and in Israel, is an unprecedented threat to Israeli democracy.

"We join the calls to put up a red line against the annexation, and you must turn to the senators who represent you and ask them to support Senate resolution 234 on this matter."

Btzalmo CEO Shair Glick said that the New Israel Funds's appeal "crosses a red line. The NIF always prides itself on being an Israeli organization operating inside Israel, but it now turns out that it is employing outsiders to exert external pressure against Israel."

"I call upon the government of Israel to declare the severing of any contact with this organization, which is a foreign corporation operating against the interests of citizens and the State of Israel," Glick added.