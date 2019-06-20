Israeli city Raanana holds its first gay pride parade

Central Israeli city with large Orthodox population holds its first ever gay pride parade.

The central Israeli bedroom community of Raanana held its first Pride march.

Up to 3,000 people took part in the parade in the city of some 80,000 residents that is about one-quarter haredi, according to Haaretz.

The majority of the marchers on Raanana’s main street were under 21, according to the newspaper. The local chapter of the Scouts movement and the local branch of IGY, Israel’s LGBT youth movement, took the lead in planning the event, Haaretz reported.

Raanana Mayor Chaim Broyde is the father of a gay son and spoke at the march.

Police reported that seven people were arrested on suspicion of planning to disturb the event, and a small rally against the parade was held outside a local synagogue, Mynet reported.

Four days before the parade, several hundred protesters protested the march in front of city hall with signs reading “In our city, two dads don’t make a family” and “A Jewish state doesn’t oppose the Torah,” according to Haaretz.

On Wednesday, city councilman Eliyahu Alush, who heads the municipality’s United Religious List, resigned his position, accusing Broyde of dealing a “severe blow” to ties between secular and religious residents of the city, Times of Israel reported.

Many of the city’s residents are immigrants from English-speaking countries, France and Latin America.

The newspaper reported that gay pride events were held this year in 20 smaller cities and towns, including 11 for the first time. Among the places where Pride events were scheduled to be held were: Beit Shemesh, the Jordan Valley, Kiryat Bialik, Netanya, Pardes Hannah, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Tiberias, Yavne, and Zichron Yaakov.