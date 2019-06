Professor of shari'a at Qatar University: Impermissible for Muslims to vote for non-Muslim candidates, as shari'a says ruler must be Muslim.

Ahmad Zayed, a professor of shari'a at Qatar University, said in a debate on Al-Araby TV (U.K.) last week that Islamic law permits non-Muslims to run for office, but that it is impermissible for Muslims to vote for non-Muslim candidates, since shari'a says the ruler must be a Muslim, reportes Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Qatar-based Saudi academic Raed Al-Samhouri also participated in the debate.