Rapper's Jordan concert canceled over alleged Israel support

Bhad Bhabie won’t be playing Jordan next month, her concert there nixed over a social media post in which the American rapper appeared to support Israel.

The 16-year-old performer, known for the “Cash me outside” meme, hasn’t taken a stance on or pledged allegiance to either side of the Arab-Israeli conflict, according to the website TMZ, which first reported the cancellation.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bergoli, was scheduled to perform in the capital city of Amman on July 8, then travel to Israel for a concert the following day in Tel Aviv. The latter performance is still a go.

BDS Jordan had called for the cancellation of the concert after a tweet came to light from last year in which the rapper appeared to support Israel. The tweet included a photo of Bhad Bhabie at an event hosted by Creative Community for Peace, artists who call for coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians, and also oppose the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel.

The rapper posted a similar photo on Instagram with the caption “Bhabie supports peace bich @ccfpeace.”

The final straw for the Jordanian promoters apparently came last week after someone TMZ identified as a “prominent Palestinian marathon runner” tweeted in Arabic and at the rapper that Jordanians should boycott her because she supports Israel.

She replied: “Why yes, I do like McDonald’s fries. They be tasting good as f*** sometimes. I appreciate you asking bi**. Much love.” The tweet has since been deleted, but remains in screen shots.

The Amman concert remains listed on the rapper’s website. The Tel Aviv concert is not listed, likely for political reasons.