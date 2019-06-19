Fatah calls for violence during Bahrain conference

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas' ruling Fatah party has called for violence against Israelis during the US-led economic conference in Bahrain next week and called the conference a "Holocaust against the Palestinian people," Palestinian Media Watch reported.

Fatah posted this image of a masked Arab about to throw a rock with text urging Arabs to "escalate confrontations" with Israelis on its official Facebook page.

The text reads: "The program of activities against the Bahrain Conference and the Deal of the Century:

On Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, June 24, 25, and 26, 2019

An escalation of the confrontations with the Israeli occupation in all districts of the homeland as a sign of opposition to the deal of the century and the workshop in Manama."

In addition, Fatah Revolutionary Council Secretary Majed Al-Fatiani said that Fatah's council "is committed to leading the struggle to stop the great plot that is being woven against our people."

"The Palestinian people is not too helpless to use its means in order to stop the great plot. The cover given to the occupation from here and there will push our Palestinian people to protect its rights by all means available to it, in order to defeat the occupation and the settlement," Al-Fatiani added.

The official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida reported that "[Al-Fatiani] explained that the Revolutionary Council has a plan to deal with these challenges, and called on 'the Fatah members and the vital forces on the Palestinian lands to [dedicate] the 24th, 25th, and 26th [of June] to Palestine and Jerusalem, in order to express their rejection of the Bahrain Conference."

Abbas Zaki, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, and PLO Central Council member Omar Shehadeh participated in a meeting entitled The Holocaust of the Century in Bahrain... Its Signs, Consequences, and Ways to Deal With It.