Robert Kraft takes 15 past, present Patriots players to Israel

New England Patriots owner is taking 8 current, 7 former players with him to Israel, where he is to receive the Genesis Prize.

Kraft, the billionaire philanthropist and CEO of the Kraft Group, is visiting the Jewish state to receive the Genesis Prize, nicknamed the Jewish Nobel Prize.

The group of former players includes stars such as Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law and Vince Wilfork. The group of current players includes longtime kicker Stephen Gostowski and Nate Ebner.

“I hope it’s going to turn out to be one of the greatest weeks in your life. This is over a hundred times I’ve gone and the first time I went, on my honeymoon with my sweetheart, it just changed my life,” Kraft said to the players, according to SB Nation. “This represents the entire history of our family’s involvement [with the Patriots] and we’re really excited.”

Kraft will receives the award in Jerusalem on Thursday.