Paris: Jewish woman hit in head with metal ball near synagogue

Metal ball hurled at 79-year-old woman's head a day after a bowl of water was hurled at worshipers leaving the same synagogue.

A 79-year-old Jewish woman was wounded outside a Paris synagogue from a metal ball hurled at her head.

The victim of the attack Tuesday in the French capital’s 11th district was taken to hospital with some cranial damage and loss of blood. Her condition is stable, France Bleu reported Wednesday.

Witnesses outside the synagogue said they did not see from where the ball was hurled or by whom.

On Monday, a bowl full of water was hurled, possibly from an elevated residential apartment, at worshipers leaving the same synagogue.