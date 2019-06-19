'Every synagogue, every JCC needs guards'

The U.S. Special Envoy for Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr warned Wednesday of the dangers caused by the rise in global anti-Semitism, including the spreading of anti-Semitism under the cover of anti-Zionism.

Carr spoke at the GC4I (Global Coalition 4 Israel) conference against BDS hosted by Minister Gilad Erdan's Ministry for Strategic Affairs in Jerusalem on Wednesday, lambasting anti-Zionism and the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) as anti-Semitic.



"Anti-Zionism is pure hatred of Jews,” said Carr, warning that while the US was the most “philo-Semitic country in the world,” the rise of anti-Semitism presented "a danger to the future of the Jewish community in America".



He also discussed how in the United States anti-Semitic speech is protected under the Constitution in the framework of freedom of speech, and "the answer is not censorship, but it still must be condemned".



Carr then went on to say after being asked about the rise of violent anti-Semitism throughout the world: "Any synagogue, every JCC, should have guards. God willing, may they never be needed, but they should be there."



Carr mentioned a survey conducted in Europe which found that 80 to 90 percent of European Jews see anti-Semitism as a serious problem, and a third are considering leaving their respective countries.

He remarked European leaders take the rise in anti-Semitism seriously and are "embarrassed that 75 years after the crematoriums stopped operating, Jews are afraid to leave their houses, and are afraid for the safety of their children going into the streets with their kipot. This is shame. Leaders from all levels of Europe say that this must be stopped."