Netanyahu: I say to Israel's enemies - don't test us

'The IDF has massive destructive power,' Prime Minister Netanyahu says during tour of base in northern Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who also serves as Israel’s Defense Minister, met with IDF commanders during an army training exercise in northern Israel Wednesday morning.

During his visit, Netanyahu spoke with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, along with officers and troops taking part in the exercise.

At the end of his inspection of the training exercise, Netanyahu made a brief statement, warning Israel’s enemies not to “test” the country’s willingness to defend itself, with veiled references to Gaza, as well as Iran and its proxies, Syria and the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“I am concluding a major, multi-corps IDF exercise in several areas. I am very impressed by the improvement in readiness, by the fighting spirit of the soldiers and commanders, and mainly by the destructive power of the IDF."

"I hear our neighbors from the north, south and east threatening our destruction. I say to our enemies: The IDF has very great destructive power. Don’t test us.”