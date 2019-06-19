Trump launches 2020 campaign

President Donald Trump launches re-election bid at a rally in Orlando. "Our future has never, ever looked brighter or sharper."

US President Donald Trump formally launched his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.

In his remarks, Trump took aim at the media organizations and government actors he said tried their hardest with "everything they had" to bring down both his candidacy and presidency.

"We stared down the unholy alliance of lobbyists and donors and special interests who made a living bleeding our country dry," he said, according to Fox News. "The swamp is fighting back so viciously and violently. For the last two and a half years, we have been under siege.”

He went on to tout the economy and the planned Space Force, celebrate the "obliteration" of ISIS, and declare that "Republicans believe that every life is a sacred gift from God" amid a newly energized national pro-life movement.

Trump told attendees he had begun not only a "great political campaign but a great movement" committed to the idea that a government must "care for its own citizens first."

He called his election in 2016 as a "defining moment in American history".

In one of the most dramatic moments of the rally, Trump charged that Democrats want a "do-over" of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report -- and then, his voice approaching a shout, Trump blasted Democrats' apparent lack of interest in misconduct within their party.

"Our patriotic movement has been under assault from the very first day," Trump said, specifically calling out the "phony" dossier used by the FBI to secure a secret surveillance warrant to surveil one of his former aides, Carter Page.

After Trump noted that the dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee (DNC), the crowd again broke into a chant, this time cheering, "Lock her up."

"If you want to know how the system is rigged, just look at how they came at us for three years with everything they had, versus the free pass they gave to Hillary and her aides after they set up an illegal server, destroyed evidence, deleted and acid-washed 33,000 emails, exposed classified information, and turned the State Department into a pay-for-play cash machine," said Trump.

"33,000 emails deleted, think of it!" Trump said. "You know, there was a lot of corruption on the other side. But, you know, they get a subpoena from the United States Congress, and they decide they're not gonna give it, so, Lindsey Graham, they delete and they acid wash -- which is very expensive, nobody does it -- those emails, never to be seen again!” he continued.

"But we may find them again somewhere deep in the State Department," Trump mused. "Can you imagine if I got a subpoena? Think of this -- if I deleted one email, like a love note to Melania, it's the electric chair for Trump."

For the most part, however, the rally focused on Trump's policy successes.

"Our country is soaring to incredible new heights. Our economy is the envy of the world, perhaps the greatest economy we've had in the history of our country, and as long as you keep this team in place -- we have a tremendous way to go -- our future has never, ever looked brighter or sharper," he said.

"The fact is, the American Dream is back. It's bigger, and better, and stronger than ever before," continued Trump.