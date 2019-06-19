Likud MK: Stop Palestinian takeover of Area C

MK Ariel Kallner visits Judea and Samaria with Regavim movement, calls for emergency plan to stop PA takeover of Area C.

MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) on Tuesday held a tour of Judea and Samaria with the Regavim movement, during which he was exposed to the phenomenon of the Palestinian Arab takeover of Area C, which is under Israeli security and civilian control.

"We must formulate an emergency plan to halt the hostile takeover of Area C," Kallner said at the conclusion of his tour.

"In the tour I held with Regavim I was exposed to a very serious phenomenon - the Palestinian Authority, with the assistance of the European Union, continues the war to steal our country," he continued.

"The method is simple - processing state land in order to argue in the future for 'processing and strengthening' on the land. Another method is to build around Jewish settlement in order to strangle it, or in empty areas and all in strategic places," he explained.

"The way the state is working now is not enough to curb the takeover. A national emergency plan is required. I am totally committed to the issue and intend not to let go of this," Kallner vowed.