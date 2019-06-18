Famous NFL star visits most famous biblical heritage site

American NFL star Deshaun Watson visited the most famous biblical heritage site – the Tabernacle - at Ancient Shiloh in the Binyamin region.

On his way up to pray at the holy site of the Tabernacle, he was called by a group of American diggers to give a hand as they "need strong people" in the archeological digs and he happily joined in.

Watson expressed his amazement about "how life feels happier and better in the Holy Land". His visit included a jeep tour around the hills of Shiloh, and a tasting boutique wine produced in the biblical heartland of Israel.

In a meeting with Mayor of the region, Yisrael Gantz, Watson was very interested to know how is it that life in the region seems more calm than appears on the news, and Gantz shared the Council's efforts to overcome security challenges in order to make the residents in the region feel safe and secure, and to make the biblical heartland of Binyamin accessible for the hundreds of thousands of tourists who come every year.​

The visit was arranged by American voices for Israel and Binyamin Tourism.