Watch: IDF busts massive car theft ring

IDF soldiers carry out large-scale operation in the city of Qalqilya, arresting 8 for violent car theft.

On Tuesday night, IDF soldiers carried out a large-scale operation in the city of Qalqilya to arrest suspects wanted for running an infrastructure for stealing vehicles and carrying out violent robberies.

During the operation, IDF soldiers, together with Israeli police and the Border Police, arrested eight suspects.

In addition, during the operation, the soldiers raided a stolen car garage and confiscated four vehicles, seven motorcycles and other vehicles. At the end of the operation, the findings were transferred to the police.