Netanyahu: We are all obligated to prevent a civil war

PM, President speak at memorial for victims of the sinking of the Altalena.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered a speech at the memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers of the Altalena, the Irgun ship which was sunk by Palmach soldiers in June 1948.

"We are all committed to preventing bloodshed, we are all committed to preventing a civil war, and differences of opinion are an inseparable part of democracy," Netanyahu said. "We must remember one simple truth: We are brothers, we are one people, there is no other," Netanyahu added.

President Reuven Rivlin also addressed the memorial for the Altalena.

"The discourse of the Altalena rules in Israel. It is an accusatory discourse, shallow and violent. The word 'unity,' which is thrown around a lot, sounds meaningless, and immediately becomes lost in the wind," the president said.

"The word unity must return to our conception as a firm social fabric, and on this day we must remember that there are many ways to fight for the homeland. Yes, there are many ways to fight for the homeland. It is not the dispute that is the problem, but the ways to solve it.

Rivlin added: "If we do not preserve the social fabric that unites us, we will descend into the abyss of hatred that has already destroyed our national home more than once."