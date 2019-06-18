Father of Sandy Hook victim wins lawsuit against denial authors

Father of Jewish victim of Sandy Hook Elementary massacre wins defamation lawsuit against authors of book that denies shooting took place.

The father of the Jewish victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre won a defamation lawsuit against the authors of a book that denies the shooting took place.

Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah, 6, the youngest victim of the 2012 shooting at a school in Connecticut, filed the lawsuit against the publisher Moon Rock Books and the authors of the book “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook.”

It is one of at least nine cases with Pozner as the lead plaintiff against those who deny that the Sandy Hook massacre took place that have been filed in federal and state courts in Connecticut, Florida, Texas and Wisconsin, according to The Associated Press.

A Wisconsin judge ruled on Monday that Pozner had been defamed by authors James Fetzer and Mike Palacek.

The book claimed, for example, that Noah’s death certificate had been faked and that the child in fact never existed, and that Pozner and the parents of the other victims were crisis actors.

“My face-to-face interactions with Mr. Pozner have led me to believe that Mr. Pozner is telling the truth about the death of his son. I extend my most heartfelt and sincere apology to the Pozner family,” Dave Gahary, the principal officer at publisher Moon Rock Books, said in a statement on Monday.

Pozner, joined by other parents of Sandy Hook victims, last year filed a law suit against radio talk show host Alex Jones, host of the conspiracy-driven Infowars website, for continuing to insist that the attack never occurred.