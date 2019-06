Leen Ritmeyer’s extraordinary journey from Holland to the Temple Mount, and beyond, has defined his life and contributed immensely to ours.

Leen Ritmeyer speaks with Eve Harrow about the field of Biblical Architecture; how the study of ancient structures in the Land of Israel and Near East enhances our comprehension of history, archaeology, the Bible and mankind’s connection to God.

Ritmeyer has made an indelible mark in particular on our understanding of Temple Mount transformations thru the millennia and continues to interpret and redefine discoveries both recent and past.

This Dutchman is still flying. Listen and learn.