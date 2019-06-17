Activists demonstrate at entrance to Deir Qadis

Dozens of Lehava activists demonstrate, block entrance to village from which Arab who raped seven-year-old girl with his friends originated.

Activists from the Lehavah organization led by Bentzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel are blocking the entrance to the village of Deir Qaddis in the Ramallah area, where the Arabs live who perpetrated the horrific rape of a 7-year-old girl.

At the same time, new details emerged in the case of the rape of the girl, a schoolgirl in a Modi'in area attacked by a Muslim working as a maintenance man.

News 12 reported that two days after the girl gave her testimony of the traumatic incident she had experienced, the 7-year-old spoke to a teacher at the school and told her about the incident.

Revealing the horror, she pointed to the defendant standing in the school yard and said that it was he who had raped her.

The incident took place about three months ago. The suspect is a 46-year-old Palestinian from the Ramallah area who was arrested and denied any connection to the child and the acts. He was taken to a polygraph test and found to be lying. The Arab dragged the girl to the scene, violently attacked her and raped her when his friends laughed and helped him.

Both within and outside the political system strong reactions were heard to the cruel rape. Knesset Member Idit Silman asked: "My colleagues, the female Knesset members, and the women's organizations, where are you when it comes to the subject which you toil for tirelessly? The country should be in shock! The squares should be filled right now with women screaming about a little girl who was ripped to pieces, whose life will never be normal again."

Lehava Spokesman Activists block Deir Qaddis entrance

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman demanded the Arab accused of rape be sentenced to death: "It caused me deep shock: It's not pedophilia, it's pure terror - one of the worst I've ever heard of," Liberman said.

"This is precisely one of the cases in which I would not hesitate and demand that the court sentence the despicable terrorist to death," he added.

"It is a pity that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to torpedo the death penalty for the terrorists, despite his written and public commitment," Liberman said.

He quoted the Talmudic saying: "Those who are merciful to the cruel will one day be cruel unto the merciful."