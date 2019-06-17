'Rapist who abducted child should be given the death penalty'

United Right leaders outraged over revelation that Arabs who aided in rape of 7-year-old girl remain free. 'They shouldn't even exist.'

MKs from the United Right responded Monday to reports that at least two Palestinian Arab workers who aided in the rape of a seven-year-old Israeli girl who had been abducted from her school had not been arrested.

Jewish Home chairman and United Right chief MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz said in a statement Monday that the rapist and his accomplices have “no right to exist in this world”, calling the incident “shocking”.

“The ears are burning and the heart is broken to pieces to hear of the shocking incident that was reported today about the rape of the seven-year-old girl in Binyamin," said Rabbi Peretz. "The evil person that committed this terrible act has no right to exist in this world, him and everyone who helped him."

National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich called for the death penalty against the rapist.

“There is no limit to the evil and cruelty. If only we could impose the death penalty on this vile person. Nothing less. A monster like this doesn’t deserve to breathe air in our world.”

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represented the Otzma Yehudit faction on the United Right ticket in the April elections, vowed to push for changes to the death penalty law, enabling Israeli courts to impose the death penalty in cases “cruel attacks” carried out on the basis of nationality.

On Sunday, police revealed in a press release that a Palestinian Arab man from the town of Deir Qaddis, near Modi’in Illit, had been indicted for the abduction and rape of a seven-year-old Israeli girl from her school in an Israeli town in the Binyamin district of Samaria.

After befriending the girl, the suspect, who worked in the girl’s school as a janitor, forcibly took the girl to a house, where he forced to the ground and raped her.

On Monday, it was revealed that at least two other Palestinian Arab workers were present during the rape and helped the suspect by holding the victim’s arms and legs, preventing her from resisting or fleeing.

While the primary suspect is in custody, the two other Arab workers have not been arrested.