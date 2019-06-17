Liberman vs right-wing media

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Monday morning published a Facebook post attacking right-wing media.

"Explain to me something I haven't managed to understand," he wrote. "Anyone with a brain sees the fires ignited in Gaza-area towns every single day, and in exchange $25 million was passed to Hamas with Israel's approval."

"Where are you, Israel Hayom, Channel 20, Israel Radio, Arutz Sheva, all the media outlets which claim to represent the Right?

"Why are you almost completely ignoring the continuation of the protection money and this embarrassing surrender to a terror organization? Where were you yesterday, when $25 million were transferred to the terrorists in Gaza? Yesterday, especially, you chose to keep as quiet as fish.

"My only conclusion is that these media outlets are not ideological but personal. They have no connection to the Right, they don't involve themselves in promoting nationalistic ideas, they only serve to discuss the personality of one man."