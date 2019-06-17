'Bennett is Israel's next leader'

Dr. Hagai Ben-Artzi, Sara Netanyahu's brother, on Monday morning called for New Right leaders Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett to return to politics, saying that "Bennett is the State of Israel's future leader."

In an interview with Army Radio, Dr. Ben-Artzi said: "I think that it's very important to bring Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked back into the political arena."

"They are both important and talented leaders, I think Naftali will bring us new tidings, abilities, and talents, and the political arena is not overflowing with such good talents and values like those of Naftali Bennett. I call on him as well not to surrender, and to find the unifications and collaborations that will allow him to return this time.

"I see him as one of Israel's future leaders, when the Netanyahu era ends. I call on the public as well to ensure that they return to the field of national leadership."

Regarding the option of bringing Bennett and Shaked into the Likud party, Ben-Artzi said, "The Likud is a big party, Naftali Bennett is bringing a message that is connected more to Religious Zionism and the religious pubic, and the Likud in my estimation will not appoint a religious leader."

"If there were two options, Bennett and Netanyahu, I think I would vote Bennett because I think he's the State of Israel's future leader."

When asked about his sister Sara's conviction, Ben-Artzi said, "It seems very petty. Around the world it is customary in such residences which host such important leaders throughout the year - to hire two chefs, not a cook, she didn't order food from fancy hotels."

"There's something rotten, it could be that one day we'll discover that this case as well was part of a persecution. Not on the personal level because she's my sister, on a national level, because a country which sues the Prime Minister's wife over food embarrasses itself. Read former Justice Minister Yaakov Neeman's book - as is known, they also made up a case about him."