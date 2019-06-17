Akunis: We will never withdraw from the land of Israel

Science Minister: I will not lend a hand to the establishment of a Palestinian state in any territory of the land of Israel.

Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) spoke on Sunday at the annual Jerusalem Post conference in New York and thanked the US administration and President Donald Trump for their consistent support for Israel.

In his speech, Akunis said that Israel supports the US economic peace initiative but stressed, “In my first Knesset, I promised that I would do anything to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria. My position never changed: I will not lend a hand to the establishment of a Palestinian state in any territory of the land of Israel. Never.”

“Just recently, the US ambassador to Israel David Friedman said what should have been obvious forever, that Israel has the right to retain parts of Judea and Samaria. I heard Jason Greenblatt say it as well, one or two hours ago,” he added.

Akunis also said that the formula of the two-state solution is no longer relevant, adding, “The whole world should realize that whenever Israel withdraws from land, the peace was withdrawn as well.”

“As we have seen time and time again, every withdrawal Israel made in an attempt for peace, all the Israeli citizens got back in return was terror, violence and war,” he said.