This week: Large-scale military exercise

Exercise, to conclude on Thursday, will entail heavy military traffic, including vehicles and aircraft, at points around the country.

On Sunday, a large-scale military exercise will begin in various parts of the country - the Jordan Valley, the Upper Galilee, Nahariya, the Sea of ​​Galilee area and the Golan Heights.

The exercise, expected to end on Thursday, will entail heavy traffic of security forces, including vehicles, fighter planes, combat helicopters, assault helicopters and aircraft all over the country.

Sirens will also be heard in a number of IDF bases throughout the country, and smoke may appear from the bases.

The IDF emphasizes that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the 2019 training program and is intended to maintain the preparedness and readiness of forces.