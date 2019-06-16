Litzman: We will not sit in a government led by Gantz

Deputy Health Minister rejects reports of contacts with Blue and White. "We will only sit in a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu."

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) is ruling out the possibility of joining a government headed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.

Litzman told the Israel Hayom newspaper that "all the reports and rumors that the haredim are in contact with Gantz are false and have no connection to reality and to facts."

"As we announced before the previous elections and as we declared after the elections, we are saying again ahead of the coming elections - United Torah Judaism will recommend Netanyahu and only be part of a government under Binyamin Netanyahu and the Likud," Litzman stressed.

"There are no contacts with Benny Gantz, there are no messages and emissaries that were sent to Gantz and all the reports published on the subject by anonymous elements are infected with interests and spin," he insisted.

"We suggest that the media ignore unfounded briefings and stories from interested parties. UTJ is determined to continue its partnership with the Likud and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and that will be the case in the next elections," Litzman said.