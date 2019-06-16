German city court lifts ban on burkinis

The city of Koblenz, located in Rhineland-Palatinate state, decides that the ban violates the German constitution.

A court in Koblenz, Germany lifted its ban on burkinis being worn at municipal pools on Friday, according to an Associated Press report.

A burkini is a women's bathing suit which covers the whole body except the face, hands and feet. It used by many Islamic women.

The city of Koblenz, located in Rhineland-Palatinate state, banned burkinis at the beginning of 2019, claiming that the full-body bathing suit precludes pool staff from checking whether women have diseases or open wounds.

A Syrian asylum-seeker who claimed that doctors recommended swimming to her as a way to relieve her back pain, challenged the ban. The highest administrative court in Rhineland-Palatinate lifted the ban, saying it was a violation of the German constitution which mandates that all German residents be treated equally.