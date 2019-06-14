Argentina removes Haiti ambassador following controversial tweet

Argentina removes its ambassador to Haiti following his tweet which angered Jewish groups.

Argentina has removed its ambassador to Haiti from his post over a tweet that angered Jewish groups earlier this month, JTA reported Friday.

On Argentina’s National Army Day, Pedro Von Eyken tweeted, “Today is the Day of the Argentine Army, that of General José de San Martín and many others who gave it glory and honor. Created more than 200 years ago, it had many more illustrious moments than controversial ones. As the son of a German officer of World War II, I salute the Army on its day.”

The mention of Germany’s World War II army and comparison to Argentina’s drew ire that went viral on social media.

The Argentinian Zionist Organization or OSA, in a statement expressed “astonishment” for the comparison “with an army that brought death, destruction and racism to all of Europe, killing six million Jews in the death camps.”

The Argentinian Jewish political umbrella organization, DAIA, said that “it is untenable that an ambassador of a democracy compare the Nazi regime that killed six million Jews during the Shoah” with San Martin, who led a “libertarian army.”

Von Eyken closed his Twitter account immediately following the scandal.

DAIA praised the government’s decision to remove Von Eyken in a message to Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie, according to JTA.

The future of Von Eyken’s 35-year diplomatic career, during which he has represented Argentina is Germany, Cuba and Finland, is uncertain.

Meanwhile this week, Argentinian and international Jewish organizations demanded action from local and regional authorities amid recent violent anti-Semitic attacks in the country.

The call followed Sunday’s attack on Rabbi Shlomo Tawil in Rosario, which DAIA labeled as “brutal anti-Semitic aggression” and demanded an investigation.

Though such assaults have been rare, the attack on Rabbi Tawil is the third physical anti-Semitic assault in the last two months.

In May, a man wearing a kippah was beaten and subject to anti-Semitic epithets on a street in Buenos Aires.

In April, a man broke into a synagogue in Buenos Aires during Friday evening services, threatened the worshipers and shouted anti-Semitic slogans and curses.

