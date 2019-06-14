Director of Berlin Jewish Museum quits after controversial tweet

The director of Berlin's Jewish Museum resigned on Friday after controversially tweeting a link to an article that criticized the German parliament for passing legislation against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Professor Peter Schaefer "today proposed his resignation to the chairman of the board of the foundation and Culture Minister Monika Grutters to avoid further harm to the Jewish Museum Berlin," a statement quoted by AFP said.

Earlier this week, Josef Schuster, head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, slammed the museum over an official tweet sent June 6 by the museum encouraging followers to read an article in the left-wing daily newspaper Taz about a petition in which 240 Jewish and Israeli scholars criticized the nonbinding, nonpartisan May 17 measure. The museum posted a link to the story.

“The Jewish Museum Berlin seems to be completely out of control. Under these conditions, one has to wonder whether the term ‘Jewish’ is still appropriate,” wrote Schuster.

The Berlin Jewish Museum later denied that it opposed the Bundestag resolution, saying it merely wanted to call attention to the discussion and “has in no way positioned itself against the resolution of the Bundestag.”

The resolution passed last month calls on the German government to refrain from any support to organizations that are involved in boycott activities against Israel.

According to the resolution “The arguments and methods of the BDS movement are anti-Semitic”. It also states that the actions are a reminiscent of Germany’s Nazi past.

