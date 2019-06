So, how do we motivate Aliyah? Other than better available housing, benefits, clearing out the enemy, etc. what would be the most effective motivator in increasing Aliyah? Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Noam Moskowitz New olim arrive in Israel Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the usual motivational factors that encourage Aliyah and more important, the unusual factors that are relevant no matter how religious a Jew claims to be.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top