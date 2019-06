What is the Messianic Era and why is it followed by the resurrection of the dead? These are two good questions that have good answers.

Yemot HaMashiach, otherwise known as the "Messianic Era,” and Techiyas Meisim, or “The Resurrection of The Dead.”

Not everyone knows about these two periods of future history, or at least believes in them. However, they are two of the 13 Principles of Faith, and Judaism has a lot to say about both of them, information that is certainly worth knowing.