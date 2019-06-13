IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi Appoints New IDF Spokesperson

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi named Brig. Gen. Zilberman as the new IDF Spokesperson on Thursday. The appointment was approved by Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Binyamin Netanyahu.

Zilberman will replace Brig. Gen. Ronen Manlis, who has served in the position for the past two years. The appointment will take effect in the coming months.

Kochavi announced the appointment of Zilberman following his failure to appoint media advisor Gil Messing, who decided to withdraw his candidacy following media reports that he was involved as a police agent in the investigation of the Yisrael Beiteinu corruption affair. The exposure of his role raised questions about his qualifications to serve in the position of IDF Spokesperson.

Messing wrote to Chief of Staff Kohavi: "For two decades, my personal and professional reputation has preceded me, with nothing besmirching it. I'm aware that those with foreign motives are maliciously mixing in with a controversial discourse on values on the back of the IDF and the state appointment that you designated for me."

"Therefore, I ask you to withdraw the appointment and allow me to return to the diverse and empowering life I love very much - to my work at Check Point, and providing my wife and children with the peaceful family life they deserve," Messing added.

"I'm sure that I'll continue to find ways to express my love for the IDF and this country. I am ready to continue to contribute and assist the IDF and the IDF Spokesperson's Brigade just as I have done in recent years, and wish you great success in the tremendous tasks and challenges presented to you as Chief of General Staff," Messing concluded.