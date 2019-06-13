Watch: How many terror attacks occurred this past week?

44 stone-throwing incidents, 19 firebombs and 15 arson attacks were recorded against Jews in Judea and Samaria, adding up to 1,029 terror incidents since the beginning of 2019.

Boomerang, which tracks terrorism in Judea and Samaria with its Weekly Terror Report, also shared highlights in this week's video report about the free pizza for Israel's IDF soldiers.

IDF soldiers serving in Judea and Samaria, either enlisted or doing their reserves duty, are familiar with the two-punch approach. On one hand, they must deal with a violent Arab population morning to night that's constantly on the prowl, armed with stones, knives, firebombs and even guns. On the other hand, they must silently withstand the incessant attacks from multiple media sources questioning their decency, respectability, and even their very humanity.



But every now and then, the same IDF soldiers get a glimpse of the love and affection most Israelis feel for them. Unlike the professional armies of most Western countries, IDF soldiers are our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers.



With that in mind, the "Boomerang Gives" project has made it its business this month to show Israel's defenders a tiny slice of the people's love, delivering slices of pizza to men and women in uniform across Judea and Samaria.



Each month, "Boomerang Gives" focuses on one particular aspect of the goodness of the Jewish community of Judea and Samaria settlers. They invite you to join them and become involved.