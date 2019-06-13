US army cadet expelled for neo-Nazi activity

A cadet in the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps was kicked out of her unit at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte after posting neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic content online.

Martha Gerdes also tweeted tacit support for the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building in a Pittsburgh suburb which left 11 Jewish worshippers dead.

“I actually don’t give a shit about Jews getting shot up except insofar as it’s going to make it a lot harder for a lot of white people to just exist,” she tweeted on Oct. 28, a day after the attack.

“Cadet Martha Gerdes of UNC Charlotte was investigated by the United States Army Cadet Command for online behavior that is not consistent with the Army values,” Army Maj. Robert Carter, chief of public affairs at Army Cadet Command, told Army Times, which first reported her firing. “During the investigation Cadet Gerdes admitted to posting anti-Semitic, racist and ant-LBGTQIA statements on her Twitter account ‘@femanon.’”

While she is being dis-enrolled from the ROTC program, it is not known whether she will be allowed to remain a student at UNC Charlotte.

She reportedly was kicked out of Davidson College at the beginning of the school year over the same allegations, according to the report.

The Twitter account has been suspended, although some of her posts were archived online by an unnamed activist group, according to the Army Times.

Other tweets read: “gas the kikes race war now,” “the only thing Hitler did wrong was making German National Socialism into his own cult of personality,” “the 1920′s was the best decade, I was born in the wrong era,” which was posted alongside photos of Ku Klux Klan members.