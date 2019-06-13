Tags:discrimination, Fox News, bakery
Christian baker sued for discrimination for a third time
Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips and his attorney Jeremy Tedesco speak out.
Question cake
iStock
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaChristian baker sued for discrimination for a third time
Christian baker sued for discrimination for a third time
Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips and his attorney Jeremy Tedesco speak out.
Question cake
iStock
Tags:discrimination, Fox News, bakery
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top