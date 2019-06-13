Drones, lasers confiscated en route to Gaza

Israeli officials prevent smuggling into Gaza of dozens of packages containing 'dual use' items intended for terror activity.

The Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration foiled the smuggling into Gaza of mail parcels containing military equipment that could have been used for terrorist activities.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the transfer of 220 mail parcels containing thousands of packages ordered from sites like "AliExpress" and "Amazon" was coordinated. 167 of these packages contained “dual-use” military items that could serve both military and civilian purposes, including: drones and spare parts, cameras, weapons equipment, military face masks, lasers, airbag mechanisms, communication equipment, electronic components, radio wave disruptors and weapons eyepieces.

Erez crossing officers accompanied by a communications officer from the Coordination and Liaison Administration together with the Crossings Authority at the Ministry of Defense and the Israel Post seized and confiscated the suspect equipment that was ordered online.

"The cynical attempts of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to exploit the civilian policy that the State of Israel employs for terrorist purposes are doomed to fail," said Col. Iyad Sarhan, head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration in Gaza.

"We view this very seriously and we will continue to do everything possible to prevent their intention to harm the security of the State of Israel and its citizens."