PA blasts Moldova over embassy relocation

PLO and PA foreign affairs bureau condemn decision by Moldova’s premier to move his country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority’s foreign affairs bureau on Wednesday condemned the decision by Moldova’s premier to move his country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Hanan Ashrawi, member of the PLO Executive Committee, said Moldova must be treated as rogue state for being complicit in Israeli crimes.

“The PLO Executive Committee strongly condemns Moldova's unlawful decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem. This is an act of unreserved hostility against the Palestinian people and their rights as well as the letter and spirit of international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant UN resolutions,” said Ashrawi in a statement quoted by the PA’s official Wafa news agency.

She called on the European Union to take immediate action against Moldova for disregarding the EU consensus on the Middle East conflict.

“The European Union should halt Moldova's political and economic integration until the latter rescinds its illegal and provocative action and realigns its policy with international law and the collective EU position regarding the Palestinian question. States that choose to adopt such illegitimate and unilateral decisions are complicit in Israeli crimes and bear the political and legal consequences of such measures. They must be treated as the rogue states they are,” said Ashrawi.

In a separate statement, the PA “foreign ministry” said the decision of the Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip to move the embassy to Jerusalem came shortly before the fall of his government and in order to gain the support of the United States and Israel in the face of the other parties that have agreed to form a new government.

Filip, it said, “has implicated his country in a violation of international law and the UN Charter to keep rule in his hand or to win American and Israeli support.”

It said that instead of abiding by international law, Filip has chosen to place his country among the rouge states that could be held accountable by international law for their actions.

Moldova’s government announced on Tuesday that it will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, tying the decision to internal unrest and the sale of the land for the construction of a new American embassy in Chisinau, the Moldovan capital.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said last December that his country would “very seriously consider” moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump in 2017 recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and later relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Following Trump’s announcement, Guatemala also relocated its embassy to Jerusalem. Paraguay moved its embassy to Jerusalem as well, but Paraguayan President Mario Abdo later reversed the previous administration’s decision and said his country’s embassy would move back to Tel Aviv.

Romania and Honduras both recently announced plans to relocate their countries’ embassies in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, while Hungary opened a new trade office in western Jerusalem in March.

Last month, nearly one-fifth of Ukraine parliament members co-signed a draft resolution urging their new president to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the embassy there.