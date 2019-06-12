Naval soldier hospitalized after accidentally eating LSD

A soldier in the Shayetet 13 Naval unit was hospitalized after ingesting drugs he thought were candies, Kan 11 News reported.

A reserve soldier in the unit had brought what appeared to be a toffee candy with him to the base. The other soldier found the "candies" and ate several of them, not knowing that they were drugs.

The soldier began suffering hallucinations and was taken to the hospital.

The reserve soldier was discharged from the military when it was discovered that he had brought LSD to the base.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office stated that "following the incident, an MPIU investigation was opened, but it was decided that criminal proceedings should not be instituted in light of the special circumstances of the case. We cannot elaborate on the case for reasons of privacy."