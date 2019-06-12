Settler leaders demand crackdown on illegal Arab construction

Leaders in Judea and Samaria will begin campaigning against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's policies in the area.

Under the slogan, "Stop talking right and doing left," the council leaders will demand the government commit itself to sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and to ending the illegal Arab construction in Area C.

Judea and Samaria are divided into three areas: Area A is under the Palestinian Authority's full civil and security control. Area B is under the Palestinian Authority's civil control, but security is handled by the IDF. Area C is under Israel's full security and civil control. While Arabs live, shop, and work in all three areas, Jews are banned from entering Area A, and only allowed to build in Area C.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Binyamin Regional Council Head Yisrael Gantz, Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, Har Hevron Regional Council Head Yochai Demeri, and Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman, held an emergency meeting several days ago.

The four, together with the Regavim Movement, intend to begin a public battle to demand Netanyahu approve a national plan to prevent the de-facto creation of a Palestinian state in Area C from continuing, and to set deadlines for the plan's implementation.

The report also said that the council heads will demand the laws regarding illegal building be enforced for the new illegal Arab construction in Judea and Samaria. The campaign will include ads in local newspapers, video clips on digital sites, and massive action in the field.

On Thursday, the four will start their first tour, which will be covered by the media. In it they will present the statistics and their public demands of the Prime Minister.