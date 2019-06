When a third party such as the US initiates a plan that the Arabs don’t like, they use violence that is somehow always directed at Israel.

In response to the launch of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming peace plan, PA officials are threatening to launch a “popular uprising” later this month.

Josh Hasten explains that the language used is essentially a threat of violence and terror.

Ironically, Josh says that when a third party such as the US initiates a plan that they don’t like, that violence is somehow always directed at Israel.