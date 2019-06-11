Congress wants to protect US forces using Israeli defense system

House of Representatives introduces bill to have Army purchase two Iron Dome missile defense batteries from Israel.

The Congress wants to use Israeli technology to protect American forces overseas.

The House of Representatives introduced a bill on Monday that would have the Army purchase two Iron Dome missile defense batteries from Israel. The measure has bipartisan support.

Four months ago, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that the U.S. military would purchase the system from its developer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., under an agreement between the ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense “for immediate needs of the U.S. Army.”

The U.S.-Israel Indirect Fire Protection Act of 2019 was sponsored by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Jewish New Jersey Democrat, and co-sponsored by Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican.

“Iron Dome is a proven defense system that will provide increased protection for our troops in the field,” Sherrill said in a statement. “Access to this technology addresses critical gaps in our current capabilities.”

Since it was deployed in 2011, Iron Dome has intercepted over 2,000 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza.