30 BDS-promoting groups' accounts closed for ties to terrorism

Strategic Affairs Ministry reveals economic campaign against BDS-promoting groups has led to 30 accounts being shut down over last 2 years.

The Ministry of Strategic Affairs (MSA), led by Minister Gilad Erdan, revealed Monday for the first time the results of an undisclosed economic campaign the ministry and pro-Israel organizations have conducted over the past two years against financial accounts of BDS-promoting organizations.

The campaign has already led to the closure of 30 accounts, largely as a result of the ministry revealing direct ties shared between the organizations to terrorist groups or operatives.

Ten of the accounts were closed in the United States, twenty in Europe.

Following the release of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs report earlier this year, "Terrorists in Suits", which revealed the ties shared between terror groups such as Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and organizations promoting anti-Israel boycotts, financial entities around the world have closed accounts associated with organizations listed, significantly curtailing the influx of funds they receive.

Just recently, three accounts belonging to the boycott organization Samidoun were closed. The accounts were closed following the request of The International Legal Forum, which were drawn to the attention of various fundraising platforms (Paypal, Donorbox and PLAID), along with information regarding Samidoun's close ties to the PFLP.

As revealed in the Terrorists in Suits report, the organization's two representatives in Europe, Mustafa Awad and Muhammad Khatib, are both members of the terrorist group. Awad was recently released from Israeli prison for his involvement in several terrorist organizations, including the PFLP, and for receiving training from the Iranian terrorist group Hezbollah. Samidoun even publicly responded to the closure of its accounts, accusing the Ministry of Strategic Affairs for pursuing its organization and members.

The Ministry of Strategic Affairs notes that the closure of the accounts has disrupted Samidoun’s ability to carry out its activities and has significantly harmed their fundraising efforts. The organization also revealed that the exposure of their connections to terrorist groups constitutes “one of its most significant threats.”

According to Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan, “For years, boycott promoters have disguised themselves as ‘human rights activists’, managing to raise tens of millions of euros from Western countries and citizens who thought they were contributing to causes supporting justice and equality. Over time though, we have revealed that the supposed ‘human rights’ NGOs are in reality, filled with anti-Semitic operatives with deep ties to terrorist groups fixated on destroying the State of Israel."

"As a result of our actions, countries and financial institutions are now distancing themselves from these organizations. Our efforts have drastically undermined the boycott campaign, leading to it having much less finances to operate, and barred from receiving financial services.”