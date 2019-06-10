Iran cartoon depicts President Trump as Zionist-controlled fool

Cartoon refers to Trump as 'Trumpet', shows him sawing Benjamin Franklin's face out of large $100 bill so he could climb in and replace him.

Kawthar TV (Iran) Saturday aired a cartoon mocking U.S. President Donald Trump, reported the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). The cartoon referred to Trump as "Trumpet" and showed him sawing Benjamin Franklin's face out of a large $100 dollar bill so he could climb in and replace him, only to be shoved out by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

"Trumpet" was also shown sitting on a toilet while playing with a bubble blower that blew bubbles containing the Twitter logo, and he was shown conspiring with Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu and being held in the palms of Israel.

In addition, "Trumpet" was shown running away from eggs and tomatoes that were being thrown at him, and he was "nuked" by bombs that had inched towards him as he commanded American soldiers.