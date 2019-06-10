'Mind-boggling that US prevents Barghouti’s entering due to damage to Israel while Israel continues to grant him resident visa.'

MK Kathrin Shitrit (Likud) wrote to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri that "It is inconceivable that the leader of the BDS boycott movement resides in Israel, enjoying Israel’s rights and benefits while slandering us."

In a letter she sent this morning to Ministers Deri and Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, she wrote:

“Omar Barghouti was born in Cairo but is a resident of Israel by marrying an Israeli citizen.

"Omar Barghouti is obsessed with attempts to destroy the State of Israel from within. In 2005 he founded the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) and has since served as its Chairman.

"The global boycott movement is causing great damage to the State of Israel and Israeli economy. The boycott movement poses a threat to the Israeli economy and to the Israel Defense Forces.

"The movement harms coexistence and does not promote peace. On the contrary, it is causing hatred, discrimination, and anti-Semitism all over the world.”

Later in the letter, she noted that last month the United States banned Omar Barghouti and canceled his visa on the grounds that his activity harms the State of Israel.

Reuters Omar Barghouti

She further wrote, “Distinguished Minister, it is mind-boggling that the United States prevents Barghouti’s entering due to damage to the State of Israel while the State of Israel continues to grant him a resident visa and provide him with benefits.

"In March 2018, the Knesset passed a law that gives you, the Minister of the Interior, the authority to revoke residency from someone who harms or betrays the State of Israel.

"There is no doubt that there is no person more worthy than Mr. Barghouti for revoking his residency.”

In summary she concludes:

“I will be grateful for you making a decision to revoke residency for this person. By doing so, we will show the boycott organizers that whoever harms us will be severely punished.

"It is inconceivable that the State of Israel instead of fighting the boycott movement will feed the hand that bites it.

"The revocation of the residency and expulsion of the hateful activist Omar Barghouti, will weaken him, and signal that the State of Israel has moved from defense to attack.”

MK Shitrit added that it is illogical that instead of fighting the boycott organizations and the boycotters, they were granted rights and a platform to spread hatred, incitement, and subversion against the State of Israel.



B'Tzalmo Director Shai Glick, whose organization promotes human rights in the Jewish spirit, said: “the United States, which is not a direct victim of the boycott movement, is fighting against the movement with all its might, passing laws prohibiting boycott and preventing the entry of boycott activists. The State of Israel must also act with an iron fist in the struggle against the boycott movement and remove Barghouti’s residency status. The days when Israel turned the other cheek to boycotters and slanderers are over.”