'Today there's no patience, if it doesn't work they divorce'

Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the dean of the Slabodka Yeshiva who also serves on the haredi Council of Torah Sages, spoke at an internal conference about the rising divorce rates, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Kikar Hashabbat quoted Rabbi Hirsch: "Once the situation was that a woman by nature was subservient to her husband. He was the king at home and she did kindness for him and was also subservient to him, and he would honor her more than [he honored] himself. And that way, if you live that way, over time love and great friendship is built.

"Today the situation is different. Many girls don't have the natural subservience, they're not subservient to their husbands, they don't make him a king in the home, and especially in our communities, where the woman who works and the husband starts to deal with the house a bit, this kind of situation is created.

"Today there's a lack of patience. Once there was patience to wait. Today there's no patience, if there isn't something immediately, there's a fight and there's divorce. In the past 45 years the percentage of divorces in Israel has risen, grown, jumped. If a person knows that there's a way to get out of marriage, he's not willing to try.

"We need a lot of counseling regarding how to start dating and also whether to stop dating someone or not, how to see what kind of person he or she is. To see whether they're appropriate [for each other]. This requires a lot of wisdom. Those who need to stop dating someone should end it. Many many many don't end it."