Right-wing government doesn't need Liberman, poll shows

New poll shows PM Netanyahu may be able to form a government - with several seats to spare.

A new poll published in Maariv's weekend paper shows that if elections were to be held today, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would be able to form a coalition without the Yisrael Beytenu party.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics, gave the leading Likud a whopping 37 Knesset seats and the center-left Blue and White party 33 Knesset seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, led by former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, would receive seven Knesset seats, the poll showed. The Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party would receive eight seats, while the Sephardic-haredi Shas would receive seven.

Both the United Right and New Right parties would receive six Knesset seats.

The left-wing Meretz and Labor parties would receive four Knesset seats each, and the Arab Hadash-Ta'al would receive seven. Ra'am-Balad, the other Arab party, would not cross the electoral threshold.