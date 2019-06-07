Hamas livid after Abbas phones Rivlin

PA chairman calls President Rivlin to express his condolences over the death of his wife, raising the ire of Hamas.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday called President Reuven Rivlin to express his condolences over the death of his wife, Nechama Rivlin, raising the ire of Hamas.

According to the PA’s official news agency Wafa, Abbas offered his condolences to Rivlin “and asked God to provide him and his family with comfort and patience.”

Rivlin thanked Abbas for the call and wished him happy holidays on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the report said.

Hamas later blasted Abbas for making the phone call.

"Abbas’s condolences are a betrayal of the Palestinian people, a knife in the hearts of the martyrs’ families, and a complete disregard of their feelings," the terror group said in a statement quoted by Yediot Aharonot.