Likud ministers: Netanyahu deceived us

Several Likud ministers criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu for naming MK Amir Ohana acting Justice Minister, saying that the prime minister had promised to give them the justice portfolio, according to a report by Channel 13 News.

According to the report, the ministers said they feel "deceived" and added that "the prime minister promised everyone a promotion and did not keep his promise."

Sources in the prime minister's office responded to the claims and said that "this is not the case, and he examined several possibilities." According to the sources, the prime minister intends to distribute additional portfolios in the near future to ministers and MKs from his party.

The Likud is waiting anxiously for the heads of the right-wing parties, Knesset members Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich, who have already received a proposal to enter the government.

The prime minister, who is interested in placating MK Smotrich after failing to hand over the justice portfolio, is willing to grant him the transportation portfolio, including additional authority, to give the education portfolio to Rabbi Peretz, and to give both of them a place in the Security Cabinet.

MK Smotrich's associates say that no official proposal has yet been received from Netanyahu and that every proposal will be examined in depth.