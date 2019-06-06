Two girls killed in Arava car accident

2 girls aged 4 and 8 killed, 5 others injured in accident in southern Israel on Route 90, near Ein Yahav.

One of the cars involved in the accident

Two girls were killed Thursday afternoon in a serious road accident that occurred on the Arava road (Route 90) near Ein Yahav.

Three other people were seriously injured and two others are in moderate condition. MDA paramedics, with the assistance of the IDF Medical Corps, are providing medical treatment to the injured and are evacuating them in an MDA helicopter and military helicopters to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva.

Israel Police reported that two private vehicles were involved in the accident, and that traffic examiners were summoned to the scene to examine the circumstances of the accident.

Road 90 from the Paran junction to the south was blocked to traffic following the severe accident. Police officers are in the area and are directing traffic. Police ask drivers to use alternative routes.