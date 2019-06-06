Pittsburgh residents challenged to be 'stronger than hate'

After Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the challenges of putting 'stronger than hate' into practice.

Last October, Jewish worshipers in Pittsburgh were the target of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack on American soil.

In the days after the Tree of Life shooting, Pittsburgh residents seized onto a phrase that both inspired and described the community's response: "Stronger Than Hate." but no one presented a clear, collective understanding of what that would truly mean.

Liz Reid reports putting that maxim into practice would require a big shift in how we think about human nature.